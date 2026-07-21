Republicans have a massive money advantage over Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, according to the latest FEC filings.

The Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. reported a whopping $400 million in its latest FEC filing – more specifically, $400,559,788.98. Politico noted that MAGA Inc. added $18 million to the war chest in June alone. Year to date, the PAC has raised almost $100 million.

All the while, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is reporting $128.6 million. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is reporting $55.9 million, along with the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) with $92.7 million. That’s a grand total of about $677 million for Republicans moving into the midterms.

On the Democrat side, the Democrat National Committee (DNC) has $16.3 million, although their debt exceeds that figure, clocking in around $18 million.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) reports $41 million, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) reports $79 million. That gives Democrats a total of roughly $136 million.

In other words, the GOP machine has an over $540 million advantage over the Democrats in terms of cash.

This is significant for Republicans as Democrats are desperately clawing back to take a majority in the House and Senate, which would slam the breaks on President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda for the last two years of his term. Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters specifically warned that Trump’s momentum will be “over” if Democrats emerge victorious.

However, while there are broad concerns that funds from the MAGA Inc. war chest are not currently going to help GOP candidates in their midterm battles, Gruters believes the Republican Party’s upcoming midterm convention will serve as point of unity for Republicans, igniting their fire ahead of November.

“We’re doing this because in order to win, we got to try out different things, and there’s no better way than to showcase the man that’s the best showman that’s ever existed in politics, Donald J. Trump,” Gruters told Breitbart News Daily, walking through details of the convention.

“And listen, we have to come together. We have to be united as a party. We have to recruit poll workers and poll watchers and everything else, and this is just going to be what I call a Trumpalooza opportunity, and we’re going to then catapult from there to barnstorm the country with the president getting all these competitive districts, and we’re going to be well on our way to victory,” he predicted, expressing his hope that the rally would serve as a “motivator to get people up and out and working on our behalf and working on behalf of the President.”

The convention will take place September 9–10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.