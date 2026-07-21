Pro-Israel research group Canary Mission said Monday that a video shows several Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-aligned politicians joined an online rally where a speaker lamented that neutralizing Iran would strip Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis of their funding.

The group shared the clip in an “exclusive” thread on X. It came from a March fundraiser called “Choose Your Fighter,” hosted by Progressive Victory to rally support for progressives opposed to the Iran conflict. The speaker was left-wing podcaster Kyle Kulinski.

Kulinski argued the United States and Israel were building a “fourth Reich” before turning to Tehran’s regional proxies.

“If Iran’s off the table as a regional power, that means Hezbollah can’t be funded. Hamas can’t be funded. The Houthis can’t be funded,” Kulinski said.

He also claimed U.S. and Israeli officials “are the terrorists” and compared them to Adolf Hitler and Mussolini.

Attendees included Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), along with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Also flagged were two DSA congressional hopefuls, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Melat Kiros. Conservative commentator Guy Benson wrote that the funding line “is said as a lament.”

Progressive Victory deputy executive director Benjamin Gilbert-Lif told Fox News the group stands by Kulinski’s comments, insisting they reflect “the views of our community.”

A spokesperson for Khanna claimed the congressman “joined for 5 minutes to speak and left” and “was not on at the time these remarks were made,” adding that he “obviously disagrees” with them.

The rally surfaced as the DSA slate expands ahead of November, with Kiros having unseated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette and Mamdani-backed Avila Chevalier, who co-founded a group calling for the “total eradication of Western civilization.”