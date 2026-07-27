Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will miss Kentucky’s annual Fancy Farm political gathering this weekend as he undergoes intensive physical therapy and awaits medical clearance to leave rehabilitation and return to his Senate office.

McConnell’s office released a new photograph Monday showing the 84-year-old senator with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. The photograph was taken Sunday, according to his office.

Andrew Desiderio, a senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News, reported that the Office of the Attending Physician said McConnell had been “discharge[d] from hospital care” but was “not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

McConnell said he is “keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders.” The treatment is “designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls,” according to the Office of the Attending Physician.

McConnell and the Office of the Attending Physician released the following statement Monday:

I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday. There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton. When I first attended forty-two years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican. But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red. So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic. As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon.

McConnell said in a July 12 statement that he had fallen, briefly lost consciousness, and was taken to the hospital, where he also dealt with a mild case of pneumonia. He said doctors determined that he had not broken any bones, suffered a concussion, experienced a heart attack or stroke, or had any tumors or hemorrhages. McConnell said he underwent numerous tests and moved from hospital care to a rehabilitation center after showing signs of progress.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) later criticized McConnell’s team’s handling of information about his condition, saying elected officials have an obligation to keep constituents informed about prolonged absences. Hawley said McConnell’s absence, combined with the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), had left Republicans without two votes as they sought to advance President Donald Trump’s agenda. A previously released open letter from McConnell’s team attributed his fall to his childhood battle with polio and said doctors had not yet cleared him to return to the Senate floor.