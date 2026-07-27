Far-left Muslim Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has a grisly view of what a victory over his opponent would look like, according to Politico.

El-Sayed (D) is running against Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), whom Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) recently endorsed as the battle for the midterm elections heats up.

According to Politico’s Monday morning Playbook:

Abdul El-Sayed has a frank private assessment of what victory in the Michigan Senate Democratic primary over Rep. Haley Stevens would mean. During a recent Zoom donor meeting, El-Sayed indicated that a win in the Aug. 4 contest — and another one in November — would give him a platform to push the progressive movement forward. “You put one ogre on a pike, and then everyone else gets the message, and all of a sudden starts to sound a lot different,” El-Sayed said, according to audio of the meeting obtained by Playbook.

El-Sayed has been endorsed by far-left politicians including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Ocasio-Cortez recently claimed El-Sayed “represents the politics of the future” during a voter rally in Detroit, per Breitbart News:

“If we want a different politics, we have got to elect different politicians. And I came here to deliver one simple message: that Abdul El-Sayed represents the politics of the future,” she stated. “And if we want to not only win a Senate majority, but win a Senate majority that means something new for us, that does something new for us, if we want to pass the legislation that we need, and if we want to build a coalition big enough to actually change this country, then we have got to elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to the Unites States Senate,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Stevens, considered by some to be a moderate, is running against El-Sayed in the primary to replace retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

When speaking of Stevens, Whitmer said in her endorsement, “During my eight years as governor, we’ve faced tough challenges. But my north star has always been to get stuff done for Michigan. I know that’s Haley Stevens’ guiding light too.”

“Establishment Democrats are beyond panicked, and Gretchen Whitmer’s endorsement of Haley Stevens proves it. She is every bit as extreme as Abdul El-Sayed,” Michigan Republican Party senior communications adviser Greg Manz said. “Michiganders won’t be fooled into believing Haley Stevens is any less radical than Abdul El-Sayed.”