An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration, is accused of killing 82-year-old Deborah Murphy, a grandmother to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, by mowing her down in a Publix grocery store parking lot, the Florida Highway Patrol alleges.

Carlos Suarez-Contreras, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, has been arrested in Panama City Beach, Florida, and charged with driving with a canceled license and third-degree felony causing a death.

According to police, on May 17, Deborah Murphy was walking back to her car after grocery shopping at Publix when she was struck by a Toyota 4Runner being driven by Suarez-Contreras with 29-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien Luis Sanabria in the passenger seat.

Police allege that Suarez-Contreras backed into Murphy, pushing her to the ground, and then continued running over her. Murphy was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Her twin daughters told Fox News Digital that their mother “touched so many lives as an amazing friend, teacher, mother and grandmother.”

“She pursued her passion for children through her long career as an early childhood special education teacher,” Murphy’s obituary reads. “She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.”

Suarez-Contreras, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) now reveals, was encountered near the southern border in California in November 2021. The Biden administration, with its expansive catch and release policy, freed the illegal alien into the U.S. interior.

“This senseless tragedy was 100% preventable because these illegal aliens should have never been in the country,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said. “One death at the hands of an illegal alien is one too many.”

Sanabria was admitted to the U.S. in September 2019 as a temporary vistor and allowed to remain until March 2020. Sanabria overstayed his visa, refusing to leave by his required departure date and subsequently applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in August 2021.

In June 2022, the Biden administration granted Sanabria TPS to remain in the U.S., though in November 2025, his TPS was terminated by the Trump administration. Sanabria was deported to his native Venezuela on June 8.

Suarez-Contreras remains in Bay County Sheriff’s Office custody without bail. ICE agents have lodged a detainer against him so that if he is released from jail at any time, he will be taken into federal custody.

“Thanks to our law enforcement partners at the federal and local levels, the illegal alien responsible for this tragic death will now face justice for his crimes,” Bis said. “ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Florida to turn this illegal alien over to ICE custody so that he can be removed from our country. Meanwhile, the illegal alien passenger, who was granted TPS by the Biden Administration, has since been removed from the country.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.