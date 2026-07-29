Exclusive—Rep. Jim Jordan: Confirm Todd Blanche

President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year after withstanding the dirtiest trick in American political history.

Partisan Democrats, who failed in their sensationalized impeachments and politicized investigations, resorted to the legal system to stop him. They filed a mountain of charges in courthouses around the country. They forced the president to spend days away from the campaign trail, appearing in and out of court. They censored what he could say, and they even raided his home.

Through it all, Todd Blanche stood at President Trump’s side, fighting for fundamental fairness and the rule of law.

Blanche earned the trust of President Trump. And he should be quickly confirmed as the next attorney general.

Blanche has the experience, the expertise, and the character we need leading the Department of Justice (DOJ) right now.

First as deputy attorney general and currently acting attorney general, he has helped to point the DOJ in a new direction, away from the lawfare of the Biden administration and back toward impartial law enforcement.

The DOJ is back to focusing on its core mission: keeping Americans safe. Homicides are down, and we now have the lowest murder rate since 1900. The FBI is arresting more violent criminals and disrupting terrorist plots. Overdose deaths are falling as the DOJ prosecutes drug cartels and dismantles violent criminal gangs.

Under his watch, the DOJ has stood up a new fraud section dedicated to investigating and stopping theft from taxpayer-funded services. The DOJ is reversing the Biden administration’s focus on DEI and a radical woke agenda, enforcing our civil rights laws uniformly and fairly.

Todd Blanche has been a partner in oversight and accountability. He’s helped to expose the weaponization of law enforcement in the Biden administration, restoring trust to our system of justice. He’s brought overdue transparency to the DOJ’s ridiculous attempts to spy on parents at school board meetings and to label traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists, among other scandals.

In his long and distinguished career, Blanche has seen the DOJ at its best and at its worst. He’s been a junior paralegal in Manhattan and a senior official in Washington. He knows what it takes to lead the men and women of the DOJ day in and day out.

That’s why he is supported by former senior DOJ officials, rank-and-file law enforcement officers, and 23 state attorneys general.

Above all else, Blanche has the values we need in an attorney general. He’s dedicated his career to our justice system. He is tough and fearless, fair and principled. He has integrity and focus. We can trust him to make the right decisions, for the right reasons. He will provide unvarnished advice when it’s not easy or popular. He will always act in the best interests of the United States and the rule of law.

Todd Blanche loves our country, just as he loves the Department of Justice. He will be a credit to President Trump and his cabinet. Todd Blanche has earned this promotion to be our next attorney general.

Jim Jordan represents Ohio’s 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and is the current Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.