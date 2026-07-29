Fireworks: Sen. Rand Paul Promises ‘Repercussions’ for Fauci’s Refusal to Testify, Ejects Fauci’s ‘Unruly’ Lawyer

One of Anthony Fauci’s lawyers became “unruly” after Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) promised repercussions for Fauci’s refusal to answer lawmakers’ questions during his appearance before the committee, resulting in the lawyer’s removal.

Fauci, who is before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, made it clear in his opening statement that he would be invoking the Fifth Amendment during the line of questioning today, putting that on display immediately by refusing to answer any questions from Chairman Paul.

Paul said after his line of questioning:

The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege and directed you to answer, but you nonetheless refuse and stand on privilege despite the existence of the pardon. The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so.

“It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today,” Paul promised, prompting some sort of complaint from one of Fauci’s many lawyers in the room.

“You’re not recognized. You’re not recognized. If you are unruly, you will be removed from the proceeding. You are not – you are not recognized, and you are not recognized, sir. Sir, you are not recognized. You are not recognized. Security,” Paul said, instructing the lawyer to remain respectful during the proceedings.

“You were told not to sit at the table. You insist on sitting at the table, and we told you you would not be recognized,” Paul said. “You are not invited here for testimony, sir. You are being disruptive. Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, because the judge would put you in jail,”

“I can’t do that today, but I can have you escorted from the premises. So I would say, sir, sit quietly and don’t say another word. I said, sit quietly. You are not recognized. Another word, and you’re gone,” Paul warned.

Rebuking the lawyer for “disrupting the proceedings,” Paul continued:

If he speaks again, he will be removed from the room. This testimony is from Anthony Fauci. This is not a game with his lawyers. He can advise. His lawyers can give him advice. He’s got a half dozen here. They are all allowed to talk to him. Yes. All right. But the attorneys are not recognized. In fact, the attorney was told not to sit at the table, and he’s not obeying that recommendation. There’s a row behind you, sir. That’s where you were told to sit, and you’re not.

“This is the way Anthony Fauci wants to be remembered – for a lawyer not listening to the rules. That’s the way you want to be remembered, and that’s what you’re going to do. You are not recognized, sir,” he said, before asking security to remove the attorney from the proceedings. That move generated applause in the room.

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