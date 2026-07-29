An illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting and then kidnapping a girl from a park near Boise, Idaho, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed on Monday.

Jose Alberto Lozano-Flores, an illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and charged with lewd conduct with a child, kidnapping for the purpose of ransom or committing rape, and resisting or obstructing officers.

According to police, on July 23 in the middle of the day, Lozano-Flores sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at Freedom Park in Star, Idaho. Then, police allege, Lozano-Flores kidnapped the girl and fled the park in a vehicle.

The girl was located at a pond about 30 minutes from where the alleged assault occurred. The following day, police arrested Lozano-Flores.

“This criminal illegal alien is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Idaho,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. “ICE will work with our partners in Idaho to ensure that he is not released from jail and is never loose in American communities again. When state politicians cooperate with us, we are able to keep criminals out of American neighborhoods.”

Lozano-Flores first illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border into New Mexico in 2023. He was encountered by Border Patrol and agreed to return to Mexico. At a later, unknown date, he again illegally crossed the border, undetected.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.