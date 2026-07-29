An illegal alien is accused of killing a police officer and a mother of three in Danbury, Connecticut, in a drunk driving crash.

Melissa Ramirez, a 27-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Danbury Police Department and charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, as well as illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to police, on July 13 at around 2:45 a.m., Ramirez was driving a 2012 Jeep Compass over the speed limit at 63 mph when she allegedly veered into the other lane and crashed head-on into a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that 38-year-old Bridgeport policeman Cooper Whiteside had been driving with his girlfriend, 34-year-old Brittany Islami, on the back.

Whiteside and Islami were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Whiteside, survived by his parents and other family, played the violin and the piano. He was a police officer, as well as a firefighter and had been credited with saving a man’s life in 2010.

“After only 2 years on the force, Cooper had made of himself an officer of distinction, never wavering in his purpose to serve and protect with integrity, humility, and compassion,” his obituary reads.

Islami leaves behind her three young children, 12-year-old Hayleigh, 10-year-old Madison, and 7-year-old Logan. Her obituary describes her as a devoted mother and the life of the party.

“Brittany was the epitome of living life to the fullest,” her obituary reads. “She made sure her children lived that same way; going to sporting events, school and town events, and trips. Her life revolved around her children.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help Islami’s children.

At the time of the crash, Ramirez’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, police say, and she had marijuana in her system as well. An affidavit states that police found an empty Corona beer bottle in the trunk of Ramirez’s car in addition to THC cartridges.

Ramirez is being held in police custody on a $500,000 bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against her, seeking custody if she is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.