Nolte: Fauci and the Fifth Just Threw the ‘Cult-of-Fauci’ Under the Bus

President Joe “The Autopen” Biden granted Dr. Anthony Fauci full immunity that covered “any offenses against the United States which he may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon[.]”

What this means is that Fauci had two options today when he sat down before Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) committee for his U.S. Senate testimony: Fauci could either 1) tell the truth or 2) risk a contempt of Congress charge for invoking the Fifth Amendment.

Well, Fauci made his choice, and in doing so, not only placed himself in legal jeopardy, but left his Cult without the talking points they so desperately need to explain away all those damning diary entries.

And one can not put too fine a point on this: Rather than tell the truth (which would not have put him in any legal jeopardy), Fauci chose to put himself in legal jeopardy with a contempt charge by refusing to talk.

You see, taking the Fifth is only valid when you are in legal jeopardy. Therefore, absolutely nothing he testified to during the years covered by the pardon would have put him in legal jeopardy.

The truth must be awfully daming for Fauci to risk a contempt charge.

Imagine the kind of man who would rather face legal jeopardy than tell a truth that came with no legal jeopardy.

Better still, what does his unwillingness to be truthful do to the longstanding Cult of Fauci?

You see, they desperately needed him to testify today, to explain himself today, to triumph today. We are talking about True Believers who worshipped and venerated Fauci with candles, action figures, pillows, cakes, and t-shirts.

Then his diary hit.

And that diary proved in Fauci’s own words that Fauci repeatedly lied to his worshippers, that he serially deceived them, misled them, and abused their worship to greatly enrich his bank account and feed a bottomless narcissistic streak so toxic it beggars belief.

This can’t be true, the Cult of Fauci cried out in response to the diary. There must be a reasonable explanation! I can’t wait for Dr. Dreamy to testify and show those MAGAtards a thing or two!

The Cult of Fauci not only needed him to square the unsquarable circle of his public statements and private diary entries, they also needed him to sit before the wicked Rand Paul and make a fool of him using logic, reason, facts, and *swoon* science.

But what did Dear Leader do instead? Dear Leader left them hanging. He chose to throw them under the bus. Worse, through his invocation of the Fifth on 111 separate occasions, he announced to the world and to his Cult that he was better off facing a contempt charge than merely telling the truth. In other words, the little megalomaniac admitted that he cannot explain himself.

After six years of delivering his Cult all those scienc-ey talking points to shoot down Uncle MAGA and Auntie Conspiracy Theorist, this time he couldn’t do it. Nope, this time he’d been checkmated by his own Dear Diary entries, which gave him no choice but to leave his worshippers without the Holy Owning of Rand Paul they craved to justify their worship.

Oh, and it was glorious.