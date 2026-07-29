WATCH: Obstinate Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth when Asked if a Red Folder Is in Front of Him

Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth when asked by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) if a red folder was sitting in front of him, showcasing the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief’s determination to shield himself from taking any responsibility for his many actions and lies to the public throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci offered a hostile opening statement, chalking up his mandatory appearance before the committee to Sen. Paul’s “obvious obsession” with calling for his prosecution. He accused the senator of repeating “slanderous lies,” although he mentioned none, and he made sure to express his disapproval with Paul’s publication of his personal diary, which showcased Fauci’s obsession over his own fame as well as contradictions and lies about the coronavirus’s fatality rate.

“The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, behind bars, unquote,” Fauci said, asserting that any other “reasonable” person would arrive at the same conclusion. Because of that, he is refusing to answer questions.

Fauci added, “Therefore, although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions. Thank you.”

He quickly put that on display, refusing to answer a single question from the chairman — not even a simple question about a folder sitting in front of him.

“In the red folder on your table is a copy of Section 192 of Title II of the U.S. Code. Your counsel has been provided a copy as well. That section makes it a crime for a witness appearing under subpoena to refuse to answer any questions pertinent to the question under inquiry,” Paul said, asking, “Do you have that in front of you?”

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment by the Constitution,” Fauci responded.

“Let the record record that the witness has refused to answer whether there’s a folder in front of him, based on his Fifth Amendment right,” Paul remarked.

“The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege and directed you to answer, but you nonetheless refuse and stand on privilege despite the existence of the pardon,” Paul ultimately warned, telling Fauci the committee will “consider” what “appropriate action” should be taken, given Fauci’s refusal to answer questions.

“It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today,” Paul promised, prompting one of Fauci’s lawyers to speak repeatedly when not recognized, leading to his removal in a dramatic scene.

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