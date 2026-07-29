Watch: Sens. Hawley, Moreno Dismantle Fauci’s Refusal to Answer: Can’t Invoke Fifth Because You’ve Been Pardoned

Both Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH) dismantled Anthony Fauci’s refusal to answer questions, pointing out that he has no leg to stand on during a contentious hearing that continually had Fauci invoking the Fifth Amendment to avoid responsibility for his role in the pandemic and the many lies he told the American people throughout the years.

Fauci informed lawmakers in his opening statement before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that he would not be answering any questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. Hawley, however, explained that his use of the Fifth Amendment is bunk.

“Let’s just get one thing straight: You don’t have any rights under the Fifth Amendment because you’ve been pardoned, as you very well know, as the Supreme Court has been clear for a century and more,” Hawley said. “Brown vs. Walker, 1896. When he has been pardoned, he may not stand upon his privilege. You know that your lawyer is sitting behind you now shifting nervously in their chairs, they know it.”

“This isn’t about the Constitution. This isn’t about the law. This is about contempt — contempt for this body and contempt for the American people,” the Missouri lawmaker said. He surmised that Fauci does not want to answer questions because he did “all kinds of terrible things” during the pandemic.

“It’s because during the pandemic you got rich, didn’t you? You got rich while people were dying — hundreds of thousands of Americans, over a million in the end — and you were getting rich. And not only were you doing that, you were using federal employees with taxpayer money to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally, cash prizes totaling over a million dollars. You did all of that during the pandemic, didn’t you? That’s a question,” he said, as Fauci refused to answer.

Moreno chose to ask Fauci about the Fifth Amendment itself, asking him what it even says. This prompted Fauci to briefly speak with a lawyer, only to go on to refuse to answer the very simple query.

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution,” Fauci said.

“No, I’m just asking you what it says,” Moreno said, as Fauci refused again.

“I’m going to give the Constitution to my aide. He’ll bring it over to you so you can have it for future reference. I think it’s something that every American should know what the Constitution says. Do you know who wrote the Fifth Amendment?” Moreno asked, as Fauci, again, did not answer.

“So you’re invoking a right that you don’t know who wrote it or what it says. Is that correct?” Moreno asked.

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution,” Fauci said, prompting a “wow” from Moreno.

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