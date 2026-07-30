Florida Launching Investigation into Anthony Fauci After He Pleads the Fifth over 100 Times

Florida is launching an investigation into former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Anthony Fauci after Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment repeatedly during his testimony before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday.

Fauci said in his opening statement that he would refrain from asking questions, despite his pardon from former President Biden — or as Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) put it, Biden’s autopen.

“Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the 5th Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Fauci asserted, proceeding to do so 111 times throughout the hearing.

As a result, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office is launching an investigation to find the truth of what really happened during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fauci’s lack of candor to Congress is unbelievable,” the attorney general remarked on social media before making the announcement. “My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It’s past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID.”

On his other social media account, Uthmeier added, “If he lied, and it resulted in physical and economic harm to countless Americans, billions of taxpayer dollars in ‘medical expenses,’ and learning-loss for our next generation, there should be accountability,” he said.

He added, “We look forward to working with Senator @RandPaul to get the truth!”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, warned Fauci during Wednesday’s testimony that there would be repercussions for his refusal to answer questions.

He said:

The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege and directed you to answer, but you nonetheless refuse and stand on privilege despite the existence of the pardon. The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so.

Paul told reporters after Fauci’s testimony — or lack thereof — that a panel will vote to hold Fauci in contempt.

“That’s a vote that will happen in committee next week. It will be in contempt of Congress,” Paul said.

“We believe that with his… immunity from criminal liability, that he didn’t need to hide behind the Fifth Amendment and that maybe the Fifth Amendment doesn’t attach when you have a pardon in place,” the senator continued, adding, “That’ll be a legal question, but the question on contempt will be voted on, and then there’s a question of whether or not the Department of Justice will take that up.”