Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 17-Year-Old Aspiring Military Recruit in South Carolina Hit-and-Run

An illegal alien is accused of killing 17-year-old Jose Ines Medina Martinez, an aspiring recruit of the United States Armed Forces, in a hit-and-run in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Nemecio Aguilar-Hernandez, an illegal alien with a hold lodged by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with felony hit-and-run involving death.

According to police, on July 23, Medina Martinez was skateboarding early in the morning when Aguilar-Hernandez struck him and drove off. Medina Martinez was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died of blunt force trauma.

Medina Martinez, who leaves behind his older sisters and parents, was an avid skateboarder and loved to draw. He planned to join the U.S. military after graduating high school.

“He was someone special and important to my family and me, and all we have are memories of years and moments before he was taken from us,” one of Medina Martinez’s sisters writes. The family has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help them cover funeral costs.

Aguilar-Hernandez remains held at the Pickens County Detention Center without bond. Police have said the investigation remains ongoing.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.