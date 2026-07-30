Melania Trump Facilitates Fifth Round of Family Reunifications Between Russia, Ukraine

First Lady Melania Trump facilitated a fifth round of family reunifications between Russia and Ukraine in which five children returned to their families on Thursday.

The Office of the First Lady announced the latest advancement in reunification efforts in a press release.

“While diplomacy and peacebuilding are important to this effort, they are surpassed by our collective ability to place children above international disputes,” the first lady said in a statement. “Every reunion is a reminder that compassion, dignity, and family can transcend even the darkest of times: war.”

“My representative and I continue working with the governments of Russia and Ukraine to safely return children to their families and communities,” she added.

The first lady helped achieve the first round of reunifications in October, with the most recent round before Thursday’s coming on April 2, which Breitbart News was the first to report on at the time.

The reunifications have been a rare and tangible bright spot in peace efforts between the warring countries.

The first lady continues to leave her mark on affairs both in America and on the world stage.

In late March, she held the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit over two days at the State Department and the White House, where she collaborated with representatives of 45 countries, including many first spouses from other nations, and representatives from top tech platforms with the aim of empowering children around the globe through technology and education.

“Our shared vision prioritizes children above political philosophy, geographical borders, and local prejudices,” the first lady told those in attendance.

“To turn this vision into action, I invite each of you to participate, commit to hosting a regional meeting, conduct a research study, advance new partnerships, collaborate with another member nation in your region of the world,” she continued.

She is also stamping a legacy on the domestic front, championing key legislation like the Take it Down Act and the Fostering the Future Act.