Nolte: Democrat Socialist Abdul El-Sayed Leads MI Primary Opponent by 15 Points, Trails Republican by 10

Democrat socialist Abdul El-Sayed is up by a whopping 15 points over Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) in the Democrat primary race for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat.

Election Day is next Tuesday, a mere five days away.

This is terrible news for the Democrat Party.

“An Emerson College Polling/WLNS/WOODTV survey released Thursday showed El-Sayed handily defeating Stevens in the primary with 54 percent support to Stevens’s 39 percent,” reports the far-left Hill. “When factoring in undecided Democratic voters who were asked who they lean toward, El-Sayed rose to 57 percent support while Stevens sat at 41 percent.”

“There is a clear age divide in the Democratic Primary: voters under 50 break for El-Sayed by 42 percentage points, 67 percent to 25 percent, and that gap tightens among voters in their 50s to a 12-point lead, and voters over 60 flip to Stevens by a 14-point margin, 53 percent to 39 percent,” the pollster explained in a press release.

Tuesday’s winner will face off against likely Republican nominee, former Rep. Mike Rogers.

This poll is not an outlier. Poll after poll has shown the radical El-Sayed up by double digits over Stevens.

This is bad news for Democrats because the most recent polling shows the Republican Rogers defeating El-Sayed by ten points, while Stevens is up by a point over the Republican.

Should Rogers prevail over El-Sayed or Stevens, the GOP will be picking up a U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters. A GOP win here would also pretty much ensure Republicans hold control of the U.S. Senate.

Democrats can find some comfort in older polls that show a close race between El-Sayed and Rogers. Still, there is no question El-Sayed will be easier to beat. He wants socialized medicine, open borders along with abolishing ICE, and property confiscation.

Even more troubling is his obvious hostility towards Jews and Israel. He cannot even say that Israel has a right to exist.

For the last ten years, in order to oppose President Trump on absolutely everything, including commonsense ideas Democrats embraced 11 years ago — border security, safe streets, aligning with Israel, locking up violent criminals, protecting women’s sports, and protecting kids from sterilization and sexualization — Democrats and the corporate media have radicalized their base into something they’ve now lost control of. The Jew-hatred alone is merely the canary in the coal mine, as is the increasing mental breakdowns of liberal white women. Although…

While the Jew-hating is beyond troubling, watching liberal white women lose their tiny minds is always amusing.