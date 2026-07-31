Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported more illegal aliens from the United States this week, including those convicted of kidnapping, assault with a weapon, and cocaine smuggling, among other things.

“Just yesterday, ICE deported criminal illegal aliens that include pedophiles, kidnappers, burglars, and gang members,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

Among those illegal aliens deported by ICE this week is Moises Gutierez of Mexico, a member of the Paisas gang. Gutierez has been previously convicted of drunk driving and illegal re-entry. He has also been arrested for child sex crimes.

Likewise, ICE deported Pedro Gomez-Diaz of Mexico. Gomez-Diaz has been previously convicted of aggravated assault with a gun, robbery, and kidnapping. He has also been arrested for domestic violence and illegal re-entry.

Jorge Barrientos-Amaya of Costa Rica and Jose De Jesus Zumba Pesantez of Ecuador were deported as well. Barrientos-Amaya has been previously convicted of cocaine smuggling and marijuana possession, while Pesantez has been previously convicted of assault.

ICE similarly deported Omar Montes-Hernandez of Mexico, who was previously convicted of burglary, larceny, and illegal re-entry.

“Every single day, we remove criminals from American communities,” Bis said. “It’s no wonder crime rates have reached record lows, including the murder rate projected to fall to a 126-year low.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.