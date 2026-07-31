The Democrat-dominated Massachusetts state Senate passed a late-term abortion bill on Friday and sent it to Gov. Maura Healey’s (D) desk for approval.

The bill, called “An Act Prioritizing Patient Access to Care” or H.5595, would ultimately allow unborn babies to be aborted throughout pregnancy in the state and would strike down the state’s current 24-week limit, which has exceptions for the life of the mother and a deadly fetal diagnosis. Under the bill, doctors would have the discretion to decide whether or not to perform a late-term abortion, the Washington Post reported.

“While this legislation prioritizes access, it does not prioritize a woman’s safety,” Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, said in a video encouraging supporters to tell lawmakers to vote against the bill.

If Healey signs the law, Massachusetts will become one of nearly a dozen places in the U.S. that allows abortions throughout pregnancy. Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, have no gestational limits on abortion, according to Abortion Finder.

The state House passed the bill last week 119-33. State Rep. Alyson Sullivan-Almeida (R) said after the vote that it was a “very sad day in the commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

“The precedent that we’re setting is that a mother can get an abortion up until the moment of birth for a healthy, viable baby,” Sullivan-Almeida said.

“This is a significant change to the law to expand what is already an extremely progressive abortion policy in Massachusetts,” state Rep. Joseph McKenna (R) added at the time.

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Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.