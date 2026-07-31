Trump’s State Department Begins Revoking Visas of Foreign Drunk Drivers

President Donald Trump’s State Department has started revoking visas for foreign nationals arrested for drunk driving, agency officials announced this week.

“The Trump Administration is keeping reckless foreign drivers off our streets by revoking visas and denying further travel to the United States,” officials wrote in a statement. “The State Department is keeping our streets safe from foreign nationals who drive impaired, disregard laws, and endanger Americans.”

Among those foreign nationals who have had their visas revoked is one who was recently arrested for drunk driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence, and domestic violence.

“Outrageous and dangerous behavior that endangers American communities will never be tolerated,” officials wrote. “Visa revoked.”

Others for whom the agency has revoked visas include:

A foreign national was arrested for aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit and a minor in the vehicle. Reckless behavior that puts a child’s life at risk on America’s roads is unacceptable. Visa revoked. Another foreign national was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol level more than 3x the legal limit. The driver then showed up drunk to a court-mandated DUI program. No more second chances for foreign visitors who put American lives at risk. Visa revoked. A foreign national was arrested for DUI and causing injury to another person. Foreigners who threaten American lives aren’t welcome in the United States. Visa revoked. One foreign national was arrested for driving with heroin and a blood alcohol level more than 3x the legal limit. Flagrant abuse of America’s hospitality won’t be tolerated. Visa revoked.

“Under President Trump, the State Department will continue to revoke the visas of foreigners who endanger our citizens and will always put the safety of Americans first,” officials wrote.

The news comes as the State Department, under the direction of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has also begun revoking visas for foreign nationals who have been arrested and convicted of fraud.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.