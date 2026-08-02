Report: NY Democratic Socialist Candidate Asked Public to Pay for His Rent, Groceries

A New York Democratic Socialist running for state lawmaker appeared to be practicing what he preached: In keeping with socialist mantra, he wanted someone else to pay his bills.

That, according to a New York Post report on Brian Romero, a former legislative aide considered shoe-in in November’s election for state assemblyman from Queens.

Earlier in the week, Romero launched an effort to have people of more means cover his rent and groceries until he is elected and can pull down a handsome salary as a state lawmaker.

That effort came in the form of a GoFundMe page after Romeo said he had to give up his job as a senior advisor to state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Queens) in March to meet to state ethics guidelines to run for office.

Just last year, Romero was earning $106,469, the Post reported, with the aide claiming he had been putting money away for “months.”

But just a few days ago, he said he was broke.

“Brian is open to work” Romero declared on his LinkedIn page. Then, on Thursday, he launched the GoFundMe page titled “Help Brian Cover Rent After State Assembly Run,” according to the Post.

“As many of you know, I had to leave my full-time job in the legislature when I got on the ballot for our Assembly race,” he pleaded. “I’m excited that we won and I saved for months to get by but I’ve now depleted my savings as I’m close to closing down some consulting gigs.”

He said the solicitation would be used to “cover the rest of rent and groceries.”

“The support from friends, colleagues, and community members so far has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful,” he said, according to the Post account.

The GoFundMe page has since been deleted.

The consultant lives in a $2,600 a month apartment with his partner in Jackson Heights, according to the tabloid.

It reported:

His [Romero’s] GoFundMe site said early Friday he had raised $1,095 out of $2,000 being sought. The first $50 donation was anonymous, which wouldn’t be allowed for campaign contributions. The largest anonymous contribution was for $200. But he abruptly closed down the online fundraiser Friday afternoon, after The Post started making inquiries.

When reached, Romero told the newspaper that the effort was a “mistake” and “I decided to take it down. It was kind of done pretty quickly in consultation with some friends.”

He told the Post he wasn’t going to keep any of the money.

Romero is hoping to succeed his ex-boss Jessica González-Rojas, who is headed to the State Senate.

Republicans didn’t offer a candidate for the Queens 34th District assemblyman slot. That gives Romero a clear path to victory.

If elected and sworn into office, he would earn the state Assembly’s $142,000 a year, plus legislative per diem payments while the Legislature is in session.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more