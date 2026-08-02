Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R) announced on Saturday that Louisiana will launch an investigation into former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief Anthony Fauci regarding “whether he committed any other offenses” that can be pursued.

In a post on X, Murrill stated that Fauci “lied” and added that both Louisiana and Missouri “deposed” Fauci. Murrill’s post, which came days after Fauci appeared before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and invoked the Fifth Amendment over 100 times, added that Louisiana was joining “Alabama & Florida in investigating Fauci.”

Murrill shared a photo of a Fox News article about how Alabama and Florida “announced plans to investigate whether he can be held accountable under state law for maladministration of the COVID-19 response.”

Per the Fox News article, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that “former President Joe Biden’s blanket pardon eliminated Fauci’s federal criminal exposure for covered conduct,” while Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) told the outlet “that same pardon cannot prevent prosecution at the state level under the Constitution”:

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., argued that former President Joe Biden’s blanket pardon eliminated Fauci’s federal criminal exposure for covered conduct and undercut his basis for refusing to answer. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., alluded to that detail and told Fox News Digital that same pardon cannot prevent prosecution at the state level under the Constitution, which says Presidential pardons cover “offenses against the United States.”

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“Fauci lied. Louisiana and Missouri deposed Dr. Fauci,” Murrill wrote. “At the time, he claimed to not recall many key details of his own actions and now we are discovering contemporaneous records he kept. Louisiana will join Alabama & Florida in investigating Fauci and whether he committed any other offenses that could be pursued in our State courts.”

In a post on X, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) shared the Fox News article, stating that he was “happy to have Louisiana join Alabama and Florida.”

“As someone who was Attorney General alongside @Eric_Schmitt, and deposed Dr. Fauci, I am happy to have Louisiana join Alabama and Florida!” Landry wrote. “I know our great @AGLizMurrill agrees as well!”