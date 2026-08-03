A district court on Thursday blocked New York from enforcing its assisted suicide law against four orders of Catholic nuns and several Catholic healthcare ministries as their religious liberty lawsuit continues.

The temporary agreement, which New York agreed to, will shield the Catholic nuns and ministries from being forced to take any part in assisted suicides when the law legalizing the practice goes into effect on Wednesday, attorneys with Becket Fund for Religious Liberty announced. The agreement will be in effect while the court considers their request for a preliminary injunction.

“Forcing Catholic nuns to participate in suicide—and robbing New Yorkers of the choice to receive faithful, life-affirming care—is both unlawful and unjust,” said Mark Rienzi, president of Becket and lead attorney for the healthcare ministries. “This agreement protects the sisters and those they care for while we fight to end New York’s suicide mandate for good.”

The groups — including the Carmelite Sisters, the Dominican Sisters, the Benedictine Sisters, the Little Sisters, Bishop John Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, and Catholic Health — are suing over part of the law that requires them to provide referrals to patients who are interested in assisted suicide. While the 2026 law contains a religious liberty exception, it requires objecting parties to send interested patients to providers who will enable the suicide to occur, thus still mandating some form of facilitation.

The complaint asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York to block the law before it takes effect on August 5. The lawsuit alleges that if the law goes into effect, healthcare providers who refuse to take part in counseling and referrals for assisted suicides will face significant fines, professional sanctions, and even criminal penalties.

The lawsuit accuses New York of violating core constitutional protections for religious freedom and freedom of speech by compelling Catholic nuns and ministries to either violate their faith or risk state punishment.

“There is a tendency in our society to treat the elderly as if they are a burden,” Mother Alice Marie Monica of the Little Sisters of the Poor said in a statement. “This temporary protection allows us to keep showing them that they are wanted, loved, and precious in God’s eyes.”

In February, New York became the 13th state, plus Washington, DC, to legalize assisted suicide. The “Medical Aid in Dying” or MAID bill allows assisted suicide for terminally ill New Yorkers with less than six months to live.

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement at the time of the bill’s signing equating assisted suicide with “freedoms” and a “right to bodily autonomy” — a similar argument used by pro-abortion and pro-transgender activists who promote mutilation and the killing of unborn babies.

“Our state will always stand firm in safeguarding New Yorkers’ freedoms and right to bodily autonomy, which includes the right for the terminally ill to peacefully and comfortably end their lives with dignity and compassion,” Hochul claimed.

“This journey was deeply personal for me. Witnessing my mother’s suffering from ALS was an excruciating experience, knowing there was nothing I could do to alleviate the pain of someone I loved. It took years of intimate discussions with our bill sponsors, health experts, advocates, and most importantly, families who have similar firsthand experiences. New Yorkers deserve the choice to endure less suffering, not by shortening their lives, but by shortening their deaths — I firmly believe we made the right decision.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.