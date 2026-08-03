Exclusive — Byron Donalds Closing Argument in FL Gubernatorial Primary: ‘Affordability Is the Number One Issue’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) made the closing argument ahead of Florida’s August 18 gubernatorial primary race, pointing out that he is the only candidate with the experience to protect Florida and manage the massive growth.

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday, Donalds pointed to his 17 years of experience working in the financial industry, which includes the insurance sector.

He identified rising prices as a top issue, saying, “How we have to figure out how capital flows in Florida.”

“Affordability is the number one issue. I spent four years in the state house, six years in Congress, chaired the insurance and banking subcommittee. So when you’re talking about insurance in our state, I know what levers to pull to actually push insurance costs down,” Donalds said.

“Our measures call for another 20 percent drop in insurance rates in the great state of Florida, but I’m also a conservative. I’m a Tea Party activist. I got involved in a conservative movement back 16 years ago during a financial collapse, and so my commitments [are] to the Constitution, to law and order, to protecting individual liberties and constitutional rights,” Donalds continued.

“When I was in the state house ten years ago. I’m one of 14 Republicans that went against Republican leadership when they took away Second Amendment rights in Florida. I voted no. I stood up against my own party when it came to protecting constitutional rights,” he said, pointing out that he has also challenged the “radical left” consistently.

The “Florida way of life” needs to be protected, he continued, explaining that newcomers must understand that the Sunshine State is “built on common sense conservative policy.”

“That is what’s made us the best state in America, and that’s what’s going to keep us that way. So those things are not going to change. That’s why I say law and order is the standard in our state. That’s going to remain. Low taxes, limited government at the state level — that’s going to remain. But what we’re also having to do is we have to figure out how we’re going to manage road construction, infrastructure improvements, even how we start decreasing the cost of building single-family homes,” he continued, noting how different each region of the state is. Because of that, the gubernatorial hopeful wants to work with local governments to figure out how to “plan the future growth of our state, so we can protect the beauty of Florida, protect our agricultural lands, which are critical, and the conservation areas, while also making sure that quality of life and ease of transportation get managed in our state.”

“I know people get concerned about growth in Florida. I do, too. But the one thing I know from my career in business, and frankly from life overall, is that if you don’t have a plan, you plan to fail, and we we’re going to have a plan and a strategy for how we manage growth into the future,” he said, telling Breitbart News Saturday that Florida needs a governor who “can not only understand the mess in Washington D.C. and how to protect Florida, but lay the vision and the plans for how we manage our growth and we prepare our economy for the future, so that the Florida dream is alive and well.”

He added, “That’s why President Trump’s endorsed me. That’s why Rick Scott has endorsed me. That’s why 41 of our sheriffs are behind me, and we’ve been crisscrossing the state and earning support from conservatives and Republicans all across Florida. So I’m just asking for people’s vote on August 18th.”

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