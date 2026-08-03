Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently arrested illegal aliens convicted of murder, raping children, kidnapping, and robbery, among other crimes, Breitbart News has learned.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE law enforcement was arresting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers, and other criminal illegal aliens across the country,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said.

Juan Mauricio Castillo of El Salvador is among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE over the weekend. Castillo was previously convicted of homicide by willful killing in Washoe County, Nevada.

ICE agents also arrested several child predators, including Juan Escobar-Herrera of Honduras, convicted of sexual assault of a child under 12 years old in Opelika, Alabama; Aung Lwin of Burma, convicted of sexual assault on a child in Omaha, Nebraska; and Bruno Efren Santos-Gonzalez of Ecuador, convicted of sexual intercourse with a child in Los Angeles, California.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE include:

Carlos Tino-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Antonio De Jesus Andrade-Ochoa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of second-degree rape in Georgetown, Delaware.

Aenoy Panyanouvoung, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of sex assault, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, forgery, and fraud in St. Louis, Missouri.

Joel Olivio-Baez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of assault, kidnapping, possession of firearm with altered identification on weapon, carrying a prohibited weapon, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest in Newark, New Jersey.

Francisco Meza-Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Santa Barbara, California.

Deangelo Byer, a criminal illegal alien from the Bahamas, convicted of aggravated battery in Groveland, Florida.

Ryne Usher, a criminal illegal alien from Belize, convicted of robbery, vehicle theft, burglary, and possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose in Montclair, New Jersey.

Navindra Naidu, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana, convicted of robbery in Carmel, New York.

Christian Maximo Castaneda-Negrete, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted of kidnapping, burglary, and violation of a court order in Devens, Massachusetts.

Jose Luis Bustos-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.

Doliner Guido-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana in the Southern District of Florida.

“The men and women of ICE work every single day to remove dangerous criminals like these from our communities and make America safe again,” the spokesperson said. “With these criminals off our streets and out of our country, it’s no wonder that crime rates have reached record lows under the Trump administration.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.