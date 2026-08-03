Nolte: Zohran Mamdani Won’t Let You Buy His Food Without Government ID

If you want to purchase food from one of communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s government-run supermarkets, you must… present some form of ID.

And not just any ID… government ID.

But-but-but how will married women eat?

Here’s the video and transcript:

“So, our RFP [Request for Proposals] makes very clear that this is a program for New Yorkers to be able to put food on the table, not a program for people to be able to make a quick buck through reselling,” explains Mamdani. “I’m going [to] pass it over to our EDC head, Jeanny Pak, to add some additional details.”

Pak is the Interim President & CEO of NYC Economic Development Corporation.

“Yes, if you look at our RFP for the operator, we are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers, whether it be [through] a sort of a library card-esque [system], and also, we manage who’s buying and that it’s focused on everyday New Yorkers,” Pak said. “So, we are mindful of that, and we’re going to make sure that we have all the things in place to ensure that that does not happen.”

Libraries are run by the government; therefore, “library-esque” identification is by definition government identification.

And this is what always happens when leftism meets reality.

Mamdani wants government to take over the means of production, which is the very definition of communism. He’s starting with food because, hey, who doesn’t support cheap food? Food is necessary to life. No one wants anyone to go hungry. It’s a pretty smart first move on his part. Ah, but what about reality…? Such as…

The reality of how this will undercut privately-owned grocery stores. Yeah, well, that’s the plan, dumbass. If people can buy groceries 30 percent cheaper from the government, they are going to buy groceries 30 percent cheaper from the government, and this will (by design) decimate privately-owned grocery stores that operate on profit margins below five percent.

These privately-owned stores will go out of business. Then Mamdani will replace them with more government-run stores, which will push even more privately-owned stores out of business, which means even more government-run stores, and so on and so on and so on, until the government is in charge of feeding the people and if the people defy the government, those people don’t eat.

Then there’s the reality brought up by the reporter’s question, which is what to do about people who will take advantage of a system so easily taken advantage of by purchasing groceries at 30 percent below retail, turning around, and reselling those items?

See, that could ruin Mamdani’s Communist plot, so suddenly a government ID is necessary to avoid fraud, to avoid people taking advantage.

Sound familiar?

Democrats like Mamdani tell us they oppose voter ID because “voting is a human right.” But-but-but isn’t eating even more of a human right?

They tell us government ID is too difficult for some people to obtain, especially poor people. But-but-but don’t the poor need to eat even more than they need to vote?

They tell us voter ID is racist. But-but-but by that standard, Mamdani is starving black people. They tell us married women will be denied government ID. But-but-but… You get the point.

Mamdani proves here that he knows that not requiring an ID invites fraud, and like all Democrats, he wants to invite voter fraud because Democrats benefit from voter fraud.