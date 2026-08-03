President Donald Trump reportedly told the embattled Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) that “things aren’t looking good” for his candidacy following allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-wife.

Three sources confirmed to Axios that the president jumped on a call with Miller to tell him that his reelection will be difficult after the allegations. At least one source said that Miller denied the allegations to the president and that he plans to stay in the race. The call was markedly different from the president’s tone to reporters earlier on Monday.

“I know Max, he’s a good person, I mean I always thought he was a very good person. And I’m going to let the families figure that out,” Trump said. “It’s accusations. And I’m going to let them figure that out.”

The phone call came just one day after Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) publicly denounced Miller, his former son-in-law, as a man in need of “serious psychological help.” Emily Moreno, the senator’s daughter, previously accused Max Miller of domestic and child abuse during their ongoing divorce.

“As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily’s divorce. It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle,” Sen. Moreno said in a statement shared on social media.

Moreno said he hoped to keep the matter private until his hand was forced due to Max Miller’s “increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior.”

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help,” he continued. “He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter. If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Moreno closed his message with a call for Max Miller to get psychological treatment.

On Sunday, Max Miller released a video dismissing his ex-wife’s allegations of domestic and child abuse, arguing that Emily Moreno was the one who had mental health issues.

“Just want to be clear: no court, no agency has ever substantiated any allegation of abuse against me. No criminal charge has ever been filed against me,” Miller said on Sunday. “Every single one of these allegations were already investigated, and I cooperated fully every single time because I had nothing to hide and I have nothing to hide now.”