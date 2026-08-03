President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is arresting, on average, about 1,500 illegal aliens every day throughout American communities, a report released Monday suggests.

The CBS News report states that the figures are based on internal documents not yet disclosed to the public, detailing “a summer enforcement surge” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that has seen more than 46,000 illegal aliens taken into the agency’s custody in July.

“An average of 1,500 detainees entered ICE custody each day last month, the data indicates, though some of them were first arrested by Customs and Border Protection agents,” CBS News reports:

The over 46,000 book-ins in July surpassed the roughly 43,000 detentions recorded by ICE in June, at the time the highest tally during President Trump’s second term. As of this weekend, ICE was holding 68,000 detainees in its sprawling detention system, approaching a record high of over 70,000 detainees set in January, according to internal agency figures. [Emphasis added]

Compare these figures to the first year of former President Joe Biden’s administration when just a little more than 5,200 criminal illegal aliens were in ICE custody. At the time, the Biden administration had cut the number of illegal aliens in ICE custody by almost 80 percent compared to years prior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.