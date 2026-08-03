President Donald Trump said Monday that voters participating in upcoming elections around the world should be “very careful” when it comes to experimenting with socialism after the mass migrant invasion of Spain.

Trump’s comments came when Breitbart News asked what voters around the world should take away from what is happening in Spain, after Trump said Friday that the same fate awaits the United States if Democrats return to power.

“Well, you have to be very careful with the whole socialist thing. I think in many cases it’s much more than socialist. They skipped socialism. They went directly to communism,” Trump said.

Trump said the images of migrants out of Spain reminded him of the United States under former President Joe Biden and touted his historic halt in southwest border crossings since returning to office in January 2025.

“But when I saw what happened in Spain, I said, ‘You know, we had a version of that.’ You could say much worse. We allowed 25 million people under Joe Biden, the Democrats. We had open borders, and countries all over the world—almost all of them—sent people that they don’t want into our country, and we’ve gotten a lot of them out, and we’re getting more, including murderers. And I always say 11,888—that was the number of murderers. Many of them committed more than one murder. And we’re going to be just like that if you put these lunatics in that I see running for office… We had an open border a year and a half ago. We had the worst border in the history of our country. Now, we have the best border. We haven’t had one person come in. And this is done by the Democrats, by left-leaning people.”

WATCH — Thousands of Migrants from Morocco Flood into Spanish Territory:

“They do charts, and they have, in 15 months, not one person has come in through our southern border illegally. Now, that’s pretty amazing. I’d say maybe ten, maybe fifteen. They say none,” he added. “And believe me, if they did, they’d love to report it. But you could go outside in those vast plazas, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered when they stormed our country—just like they did, in my opinion, worse, just like they did to Spain; they stormed our country… and those big plazas that were built, they put concrete down, and now, you look at them, there’s grass growing in the cracks. Nobody comes up because they know they’re not going to get through, and if they do get through, they’re going to be taken out, brought back to their country. So, we’ve done a fantastic job.”

Trump noted that because he turned the border around so quickly and in such dramatic fashion, “everyone forgets” how bad the crisis was.

“You know, somebody said, ‘You did it too fast.’ I did it in 30 days. My first 30 days. Biden couldn’t do it. He couldn’t get it done. He tried at the end. He tried to do something because it was so overwhelming. It was so bad politically. But we did it in 30 days. Somebody said, ‘You should have taken a year and a half or two years [to] complete it because everyone forgets,'” he said. “Even my speechwriters, they say, ‘Sir, nobody wants to hear about the border anymore. You’ve done it. It’s an incredible job you’ve done, but nobody wants to hear about it,’ and I should have taken a couple of years to do it because, and it actually the public has about a two-year — people do — they have a two-year memory, for certain things, they have a two-week memory.”

“I may have gotten elected—I certainly, partially on the border—and because we did such a great job, it was a long time ago. I did it twice. I did it in 2016 when it was bad, but I did it this last time when it was really bad. It was… I would say many, many times worse than it was in 2016. 2016 was bad,” he added. “But what we just had a year and a half ago, that was the worst border maybe in world history. There’s not a third world country that would have allowed that to happen, where people coming in from prisons and people coming in from mental institutions and people forced in by government, because these are the people that those governments, those countries, I know them all—they didn’t want, and they walked into our country totally unvetted, totally unchecked. Not anymore. Nobody comes in except if they come in legally.”