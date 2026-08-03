President Donald Trump celebrated his win during a tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The president announced his score and also highlighted the fact that he did well even though he does not have a lot of time to practice because he is leading the nation.

In a post on Truth Social which included video of the winning shot he wrote :

“The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship! Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things. It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Indeed, the president has been focused on world issues, announcing Saturday he canceled a planned U.S. attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries asked him not to carry out the plan as the “perimeters” of a deal were reached.

He said the emerging agreement “would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat,” adding, “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL.”

Trump also said on Sunday that a deal with Iran was “imminent” and negotiations would begin Monday, Breitbart News reported.

“The deal is imminent having to do with the Hormuz Strait and also ultimately, the denuclearization of Iran,” he stated.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Trump wrote:

Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say “beg,” talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with “Oman.” They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our “Blockade” or, as some say, “The United States Wall of Steel!” Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished.

“Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades,” he concluded. “It is very simple, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”