Francesca Hong, current Democrat gubernatorial candidate in the state of Wisconsin, said she once left a Culver’s fast food restaurant after she nearly experienced an “anxiety attack” due to “too many old white people.”

Hong shared her story about the anxiety episode in a 2019 post on X.

“I ate two bites of my kid’s cheeseburger at a Culver’s in black river falls and told him they ran out of ice cream. Mostly just wanted to leave bc I was on the verge of a anxiety attack,” she said.

Hong said the establishment had “to many old white people who didn’t think we spoke english.”

On the “didn’t think we spoke English” part, Hong did not elaborate.

In response to the criticisms she received, Hong shared a post from 2020 in which she discussed Culver’s fried cheese curds.

“They are the perfect road curd. No other fried curd comes close. Only Culvers curds or fresh curds are appropriate for travel. For in person dining Culver’s curds are indeed, trash,” she said.

“I see that folks are digging up old tweets in an attempt to shift the narrative in this race. I stand by this statement, unequivocally. Their fries also leave much to be desired. The reuben, however, slaps,” she said in a subsequent post.

Hong has a history of upholding extremist positions, having once said that police exist to “uphold white supremacy.”

“Police exist to uphold white supremacy,” Hong wrote in 2021. “Defund then abolish. Reform can’t be an option.”

Speaking to Fox News last week, Hong distanced herself from those comments, adding that “people can evolve.”

“The governor cannot defund the police, and I won’t defund the police,” Hong said. “But I will invest in the things we know prevent crime.”