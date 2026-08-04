Abdul El-Sayed is poised to romp over establishment Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), according to Tuesday primaries in which the radical transformation of the Democratic Party is center stage.

El-Sayed, a public health official and former failed candidate for governor, is the newest progressive darling of the movement increasingly calling the shots in Democrat politics. While he is no formal member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the ascendant power center of left-wing American politics, DSA officials like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have campaigned hard for him, including stops in Michigan.

The race, and a potential El-Sayed victory in November in the general election, could have monumental ramifications.

Unlike New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, El-Sayed was born in the United States and therefore eligible to run for president — a post in which he is rumored to harbor ambitions.

Other down-ballot races in Michigan, as well as gubernatorial primaries, are noteworthy. Primaries also took place Tuesday in Virginia, Missouri, Kansas, and Washington.

But the charismatic populist El-Sayed’s ascendance has captivated Washington, Democrats and Republicans alike, with a mixture of awe of his political skills and anxiety over where he might take the party which he has co-opted.

El-Sayed has surged to double-digit leads in most polls with overwhelming grassroots support, despite Stevens having tens of millions of dollars in spending supporting her campaign. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has endorsed her and steered significant party resources her way. AIPAC reportedly has spent over $30 million for Stevens, a primary record for the organization.

But El-Sayed must turn that grassroots support into votes Tuesday, or his Senate hopes — and any ambitions beyond that — could end.

Polls close in Michigan at 8 am ET in most of the state but 9 pm ET (8 pm locally) in the westernmost counties of the Upper Peninsula.

UPDATE 10:39 p.m. ET:

Haley Stevens is performing ahead of expectations and has a legitimate chance of an upset. She has run up the score in rural counties, and black voters are keeping her in the game.

The race will come down to Wayne County, which has black voter-rich Detroit but also Dearborn which is heavily Muslim and likely to boost el-Sayed.

With around 35 percent of projected votes in, el-Sayed only has around 50 percent to Stevens’ 47. The gap continues narrowing.

UPDATE 10:34 p.m. ET:

The Michigan race at the center of tonight’s attention might not be called for awhile, if past is prologue. In 2024, which was a presidential year and therefore a much higher turnout, only 50 percent of the vote was reported by midnight, Zachary Donnini reported earlier in the day. Stay tuned for updates throughout the evening.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. ET:

The AP called the Michigan gubernatorial primary for Rep. John James, who had been endorsed by Trump. It’ll be James versus Jocelyn Benson.

James was a reliable ally of Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in Washington after voting against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on the House floor when Jordan was the House Republican Conference’s nominee for speaker.

UPDATE 10:18 p.m. ET:

Is Haley Stevens heading for the update of the cycle?

Probably not, but she’s running a much more competitive race than many polls suggested. This race may not be called until late this evening.

UPDATE 10:15 p.m. ET:

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) would not appear to be in danger of being ousted. He is a Democrat in Michigan’s reliably blue 13th district, and he has been vocal in his opposition to Trump.

But Thanedar is being challenged by DSA candidate Donavan McKinney, who has immense grassroots support and the backing of the DSA machinery. And Thanedar has rubbed many of his colleagues in Washington the wrong way, leading to little institutional support in the form of endorsements and dollars.

Donavan is widely believed to have the advantage over Thanedar, and early returns show the DSA candidate with a big early lead over the Indian-born Thanedar, who has made recruiting more Indian-Americans for office a major message of his campaign.

UPDATE 10:09 p.m. ET:

Rep. John James (R-MI) leads in the Republican gubernatorial primary in Michigan. James was endorsed by Trump.

With only about 26 percent of the projected vote total in, James has 50.5 percent, ahead of Perry Johnson’s 35.9 percent. The winner will face Benson.

UPDATE 10:05 p.m. ET:

El-Sayed leads Stevens with 51 percent of the vote to her 45 percent. Only about 26 percent of the projected vote is in.

On the Republican side, former Rep. Mike Rogers cleared the field with the help of Washington power brokers and eventually President Trump. He lost the 2024 race against now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) despite Trump winning the state. But that primary was contested, with Rogers only possessing a few months after the primary to consolidate support and race money as the party’s nominee. He won’t have those excuses this time. And if el-Sayed wins as expected, he will have the opponent he and Washington Republicans have wanted.

UPDATE 10:00 p.m.ET:

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is projected by the AP to win the Democrat nomination for governor in Michigan. Benson is perhaps best known for getting slapped down by the U.S. Supreme Court for trying to use the 14th Amendment to unconstitutionally block Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024.

UPDATE 9:43 p.m. ET:

Former Rep. Cori Bush is the first national candidate endorsed by the national DSA to lose this cycle, NBC News and others report. She failed to defeat incumbent Rep. Wesley Bell in a rematch with the man who took her out to represent Missouri’s First Congressional District.

A former Black Lives Matter activist, Bush was a constant item of both scandal and ridicule during her tumultuous two terms in the House. She’ll be watching on the sidelines again next Congress.

Support for Israel was at the heart of the campaign, with the former Squad member Bush making her support for the pro-palestinian movement a central plank of her campaign. A super PAC linked to AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups contributed to Bell enjoying a 27-to-1 spending advantage.

Bradley Jaye is Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.