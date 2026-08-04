President Donald Trump shared an aerial photo Tuesday showing construction underway on the White House’s East Wing.

Trump posted the image on Truth Social, where he said the project is being built for the U.S. military and remains on budget while moving ahead of schedule. He said the aerial view does not yet show the drone port because the steel structure has already been fabricated and is expected to be delivered soon.

“The very complex and expensive structure, being built for the United States Military, at the East Wing of the White House,” Trump wrote. “This picture does not yet include the DronePort, where the steel, which is already fabricated and ready to go, will be delivered, imminently.”

Trump said his administration is working closely with the U.S. Secret Service and the military on the project. He also said construction is progressing on a new White House ballroom, which he said presidents have sought for roughly 150 years. According to Trump, the ballroom will sit beneath the elevated drone port.

“The Project is on cost, and substantially ahead of schedule. We are working very closely with the United States Secret Service, and Military, and this Military Complex is the best of the best!” Trump added. “It will provide the highest level of Defense, Offense, and Safety for the people of Washington, D.C., and for, importantly, future Presidents.”

He emphasized that the ballroom is “paid for by Great American Patriots — No Taxpayer Money!”