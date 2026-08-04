An illegal alien, paroled into the United States by the Biden administration, is now accused of raping two women in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Moise Sainteran, an illegal alien from Haiti, has been arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department and charged with two counts of rape, forcible sexual abuse, object rape, aggravated sexual assault, and forcible sodomy.

According to police, on July 18, Sainteran took a woman back to his apartment after being at several bars earlier in the evening. The woman alleges that Sainteran raped her.

In another instance, on August 1, a woman told police that she fell asleep at Sainteran’s apartment and woke up to him raping her.

On Tuesday, ICE officials revealed that Sainteran was admitted to the U.S. in September 2023 thanks to former President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline for Haitian migrants. Sainteran was only supposed to remain in the U.S. until June 2025.

In December 2023, the Biden administration gave Sainteran a work permit to hold an American job. In April of last year, the Trump administration terminated the Haitian parole pipeline, making Sainteran an illegal alien.

“This illegal alien has been charged with sexually assaulting two women,” a DHS spokesperson said. “He was paroled into our country by the Biden Administration’s Haitian parole program, which the Trump Administration ended last year. ICE is asking officials in Salt Lake County to not release this criminal from jail, and to turn him over to ICE custody so we can remove him from our country.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.