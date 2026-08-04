Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MO) has again secured his nomination in the primary for the second time against former Squad member Cori Bush.

Bell defeated Bush in the primary with relative ease, earning 68.9 percent of the vote versus her 27.2 percent by the time the election was called in his favor.

As noted by Politico, Bell and Bush intensely clashed over Israel throughout the primary:

A former county prosecutor who unseated Bush in 2024, Bell won Tuesday’s rematch for Missouri’s 1st District with heavy financial backing from the ⁠American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which spent more than $2 million on his behalf. Bell’s win over Bush, a progressive and former “Squad” member, was a victory not only for the pro-Israel lobby but also for the establishment wing of the Democratic Party: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Congressional Black Caucus PAC had endorsed the representative. Bell is expected to sail to victory in November in the blue St. Louis-area stronghold.

Bell unseated Cori Bush in 2024 after she served two years in Congress, making a name for herself as one of the far-left members of the so-called Squad headed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

As a member of the Democratic Socialists for America (DSA), she not only supported defunding the police but also Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel while referring to it as an “Apartheid State.”