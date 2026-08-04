The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced a $3.2 million settlement against OpenAI, the artificial intelligence corporation with Sam Altman at the helm, for its blatant discrimination against Americans in its hiring practices, instead favoring foreign workers.

OpenAI, which operates ChatGPT, will pay $1.2 million in civil penalties to the United States government, in addition to establishing a back-pay fund to compensate American victims of its hiring practices, totaling $2 million.

According to federal investigators, OpenAI refused to advertise job openings on its hiring website in order to bypass American applicants and hire foreign workers on green cards.

OpenAI similarly carried out schemes to prevent Americans from applying for such jobs, like advertising the available jobs on the radio late in the evening.

“It is illegal to discriminate against U.S. workers by preferring temporary visa holders for jobs,” Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said. “This substantial settlement ensures that OpenAI redresses harm and changes its recruitment practices so that U.S. workers receive a fair opportunity for highly sought-after technology positions.”

DOJ officials noted that the settlement with OpenAI is one of now 13 settlements with companies since 2025 under its Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative that specifically found discrimination against American job applicants in favor of foreign workers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.