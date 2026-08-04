Jay Clayton Sworn in as Director of National Intelligence

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton participated in a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office on Tuesday, a day after he officially assumed the post.

President Donald Trump looked on as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent administered the oath to Clayton, as seen in a video shared by Special Assistant to the President Margo Martin in the early afternoon. The ceremony comes after Clayton’s office announced his official swearing-in was on Monday.

Clayton replaces Housing Director Bill Pulte, who has served in the role in an acting capacity since former Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard left the post on June 19 as her husband battles an “extremely rare” form of cancer.

Clayton served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York before assuming the post of intelligence chief. He is also the former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and he previously led Sullivan & Cromwell.

“Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay. I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible,” Trump said when announcing his nomination in June.

Clayton’s nomination reportedly came at the recommendation of CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who served as the DNI during Trump’s first term.

The Senate confirmed Clayton in a 51-47 vote along party lines, with Democrats voting against his nomination.

“Having known and worked with Jay for years, I was encouraged when he was first nominated for the position of DNI,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said in a statement after Clayton was confirmed. “Unfortunately, I came away from his confirmation process with serious reservations about whether he would be willing to stand up to political pressure when it matters most.”

Conversely, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that Clayton is a “highly qualified nominee with a deep experience combatting a wide range of national security threats.”

“As U.S. attorney, Mr. Clayton has worked hand in glove with our intelligence agencies and counterterrorism personnel to lock up criminals who threaten our national security,” he said.