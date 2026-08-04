Mike Rogers Secures Republican Nomination for Michigan Senate

Former FBI special agent Mike Rogers has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan after running unopposed in the primary.

Rogers secured the election quickly after the polls closed in Michigan on Tuesday due to his having no challenger in what will likely become one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races in the upcoming midterms, per Washington Examiner:

The seat is open after Democratic Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) announced he would not seek a third term, creating one of the GOP’s best pickup opportunities as the party looks to expand its Senate majority. Rogers is making his second straight run for the Senate after narrowly losing in 2024. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) defeated Rogers in that contest by roughly 19,000 votes, or about one-third of a percentage point, even as Trump carried Michigan at the top of the ticket. The narrow defeat cemented Rogers as one of the GOP’s strongest statewide candidates and helped persuade national Republicans to rally behind another bid when Peters announced his retirement.

Speaking with Breitbart News in May, Rogers said Democrats would do to Michigan what Mamdani has done to New York City if they win in November.

“They’ve all got huge problems here,” he said, adding that some candidates are “very interested in owning grocery stores and owning every bit of your health care.”

“They want to Mamdani Michigan, according to their own words, some of the delegates’ conversations—that’s the direction they want to go,” he added.