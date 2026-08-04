Trump-endorsed State Senate President Ty Masterson won the Republican nomination for Kansas Governor on Tuesday night, prevailing in the seven-person contest.

Masterson is on track to become the first Republican to win a gubernatorial race in the state since 2014. Former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback served as President Trump’s U.S. ambassador at-large for international religious freedom in his first presidential administration.

President Trump boosted Masterson in the final days of the primary campaign, holding a tele-rally, and credited him with cutting Kansas property taxes and leading the effort to ban men from competing in women’s sports in the state.

“Ty Masterson is a results-oriented conservative who can deliver meaningful property tax relief, support safer communities, and reduce government overreach. He’s ready to take Kansas back after eight years of failure under a Democrat governor,” said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who leads the Republican Governor’s Association, in a statement.

Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly is term-limited from the office. This legislative session, Kelly vetoed bills capping local government spending and a state SAVE Act, requiring quarterly reports on election administration from state agencies.

Kelly also vetoed the KIRK Act, a bill protecting free speech on college campuses. Her veto was overriden by the legislature and became law.