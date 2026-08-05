Bernie Sanders Declines to Endorse Francesca Hong in Wisconsin Governor’s Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he is not planning to endorse Democrat candidate Francesca Hong in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, saying he is not familiar enough with the contest.

During an appearance on Pod Save America, host Jon Favreau asked Sanders if he planned to endorse in the Wisconsin governor’s race. Sanders said he was not planning to back a candidate.

“I noticed you haven’t yet endorsed in the Wisconsin governor’s race. What’s your thinking there? And might you endorse?” Favreau asked.

“I don’t think so,” Sanders responded.

Sanders said he has not followed the race closely and noted that he rarely gets involved in gubernatorial contests.

“I met a Francesca [Hong] a couple of years ago in Wisconsin, and she seems very, very nice,” Sanders added. “But again, this is a race I’m just not that familiar with.”

Hong is one of four candidates seeking the party’s nomination for governor in the Aug. 11 primary. She is running against Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Sen. Kelda Roys, and former Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan.