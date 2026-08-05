Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported several illegal aliens last week, including those convicted of homicide, rape, and animal abuse, Breitbart News has learned.

“In the last week alone, ICE has deported dangerous criminals from our country, including murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, and violent assailants,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

On July 31, ICE agents deported Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara of Honduras, who was previously convicted of homicide, as well as Christian Dulue Flah of Liberia, who was previously convicted of rape and drunk driving.

In addition, ICE agents deported Enrique Velasco-Sanchez of Mexico after he was convicted of attempted sexual battery, hit-and-run, and drunk driving.

Herlindo Urizar-Reye of Guatemala was similarly deported on August 1. Urizar-Reye was previously convicted of animal cruelty, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, drunk driving, and public intoxication.

ICE agents deported Renqin Chen to his native China after he had been convicted of distribution of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

“The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first, and that starts with removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” Mullin said. “DHS is committed to its mission of defending the homeland, protecting the American people, and enforcing the law.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.