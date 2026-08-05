Florida officially subpoenaed Anthony Fauci and is largely focusing on investigating the allegations of “self-dealing” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, announced last week the Sunshine State was launching an investigation into the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief after he invoked the Fifth Amendment repeatedly during his testimony before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. On Wednesday, Uthmeier took it a step further and announced the state’s formal subpoena.

“Just about an hour or two ago, we issued a formal subpoena to Dr. Fauci, under Florida state law, seeking a breadth of documents ranging to what he knew, when he knew it, his doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines that he’s out there promoting, and we’re really focused in on his self-dealing,” Uthmeier said during an interview with Fox News’s John Roberts.

Uthmeier pointed to evidence indicating that Fauci was “trying to personally profit off” the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is outside of his government duties, his official role. He’s trying to pursue book deals, awards, get connected with high rollers that you know might help him come into millions and millions of dollars. This is wrong, and it could go towards a deceptive trade practice, fraud, public nuisance – you name it,” the attorney general explained, pointing out that Fauci revealed a lot to this effect in his personal diary, where he routinely documented his newfound popularity. Uthmeier went on:

We’ve got communications, emails with subordinates where he’s asking them to help work on applications for these awards. We know one award in particular. he made 900,000 on that. Again, this is separate and independent from his government salary. So here, you know, government officials they have a lot of immunities. They have protections when they’re doing their job, but when somebody like Dr. Fauci is lying and deceiving the American people, pushing out directives and mandates that he privately questions as unsafe, and he’s deriving a profit from it, that raises larger legal questions,” Uthmeier said, making it clear that his office wants accountability.

“A lot of people were hurt and suffered, but we respect procedure, rule of law. We will get to the bottom of it. We will leave no stone unturned, and we want to find out at the end of the day, you know, was he pursuing profit, or was he trying to protect the people of Florida? And his diary, it screams of fame and fortune,” he said, noting Fauci was “doubting the risks of myocarditis” and criticizing Florida for not following directives.

“So much so that he traveled down. He did news hits, radio hits. He went down with Jill Biden. All the while, we now know privately he has a lot of doubts about safety [of the vaccine],” Uthmeier pointed out, leading to an admission from Roberts.

“Well, I can tell you, as somebody who nearly died from the booster, I had a lot of doubts about the safety of the vaccine as well,” Roberts said.

Following Fauci’s refusal to answer questions at last week’s Senate panel, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) released a resolution to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. The vote is set for Thursday morning.