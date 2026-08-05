GOP Senate Candidate Mike Rogers: Democrat Opponent Abdul El-Sayed Is an ‘Extremist’ Who Wants to Empty Prisons, Support Muslim Brotherhood

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat Senate candidate who won his primary in Michigan, is an “extremist” who wants to empty prisons and embrace the Muslim Brotherhood, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers said in a statement on Wednesday, the day after the primary.

Rogers said in a statement that the choice is between “common sense or complete insanity,” explaining that Democrats have run the state of Michigan “into the ground” over the last two decades plus.

“They’ve dropped our schools to 45th in the nation. They’ve saddled families with the highest utility rates in the Midwest. Working people are paying more, earning less, and getting left behind,” he wrote.

Now, Democrats choose to champion El-Sayed, continuing the streak of failure for the American people, Rogers said, laying out some of his opponent’s positions.

“Abdul isn’t just another liberal. He’s an extremist,” he warned:

He wants to empty prisons and put murderers and sex offenders back on our streets. He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism. And, he advocated for the largest tax hike in American history — costing families already struggling to make ends meet over $3,000 more per year. Abdul doesn’t represent a vision for the future. He’s leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism. His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable.

He continued, “I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11.”

Notably, El-Sayed has embraced support from Hasan Piker, who said, “America deserved 9/11.” Instead of condemning that remark, El-Sayed said that Piker’s remarks needed to be viewed in “context.”

The race, Rogers continued, is more than just selecting a senator.

“It’s about deciding whether Michigan has a future built on common sense — or whether we hand the keys to the most fringe extremists in the nation,” he warned.

His statement follows El-Sayed officially winning the primary against establishment Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI). Socialists across the country, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), support El-Sayed. However, recent polling indicates that only 57 percent of Stevens’ supporters say they would back socialist El-Sayed in November, posing a potential problem for the Democrat.

Rogers previously told Breitbart News that El-Sayed’s candidacy reflected a broader division between the factions within the Democrat Party and the far-left’s attempts to repackage socialism, making it more palatable.

“They believe that they can move the state and the country, by the way, to be more accepting of this socialism,” Rogers said.