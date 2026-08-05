Jasmine Crockett Unsure if James Talarico Can Turn Texas Blue

Radically left Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is unsure if Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico will be able to flip Texas blue.

According to NBC’s Sahil Kapur, Crockett said she did not know if Talarico — who famously made remarks about God being nonbinary — can successfully flip the Lone Star State come November, noting that she does not believe polling.

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“When I look at the money, if Republicans start spending money in Texas, then I’ll be convinced,” she said. “But right now, national Republicans decided they wanted to dump money into North Carolina, as well as Georgia. That’s where they’re fighting, and national Democrats have not decided to dump money into Texas either.”

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“… I look at: where does the NRSC [National Republican Senatorial Committee] stand? Where does DSCC [Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee] stand? Right now, neither one are investing, which tells me that their internals are saying the same thing,” she said. “So it looks like status quo,” she said, admitting that she does not know if it is worth her time to help with that race.

She said, “I won’t get on the ground to really start to feel it until maybe end of September, October, as I start to dig into which races I’m going to help out in, the races that I really feel like we can win.”

Crockett’s response is not surprising, given that she blamed her primary loss against Talarico on racism.

“The reality is that there was a lot of races, not a lot, it was racist. It was a racist race. It is what it is, right? But we live in America as y’all are celebrating 250, okay? We know what this country is,” Crockett said in July.

“The best thing that I can do for James Talarico isn’t me standing on a stage with him,” Crockett continued. “It is the fact that I endorsed five candidates in the runoff who all happen to be black men in the state of Texas and every single one of them won.”

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Recent polling trends indicate that Talarico has topped out his support, seeming to fail to reach a winning margin. As Breitbart News reported:

Two recent surveys from Wedgewood Polls and Texas Southern University bear this out. Both polls indicate Talarico has maxed out the Democrat coalition in the state while Attorney General Ken Paxton works to bring traditional Republican voters into his camp. The polls both give Talarico a nominal +2 advantage, 48 percent to 46 percent in Wedgewood and 47 percent to 45 percent in Texas Southern. However, the remaining uncommitted votes center on right-leaning voters who traditionally vote Republican.

Talarico recently made waves after stating that bills banning “gender affirming” health care — leftist speak for genital mutilation surgery, hormone therapy, and puberty blockers — are a form of “Christofascism.” He also believes the Bible demands government-run health insurance.