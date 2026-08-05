Massachusetts Democrats Pushing ‘Commission’ to Prioritize Hiring Muslims for State Jobs

Massachusetts Democrats are pushing a DEI-style religious preference bill that would help prioritize the hiring of Muslims for state jobs.

The bill is called “An Act promoting the civil rights and inclusion of American Muslims in the commonwealth” (Senate Bill S.2134 and House Bill H.3351), which would raise a commission of 11 Muslims who would advise and recommend hiring practices favoring Muslims to fill appointed government positions in the Bay State.

The bill would also go much further than just hiring policy. Indeed, backers hope that the commission would cajole the state government to consider Muslim issues in a wide range of areas from lawmaking, to education, to health care, business outreach, and cultural recognition, and would also have input on so-called hate crimes.

According to backers, the bill would create a link between Massachusetts’ Muslim communities and insider government operations. It would give the Muslims on this commission the power to create research papers and guidance for government practices and then allow them to use the color of governmental authority to reach out to the business community to further entrench their ideals. The commission would be tasked with imposing themselves on the legislative process if they think bills under consideration would affect Muslims. And it would give the commission a say in how the state treats “Islamophobia.”

“Massachusetts has always prided itself on being a leader in equality and civil rights, a legacy this bill builds upon,” the bill’s sponsor, Democrat State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, said.

“American Muslims in my district and across the Commonwealth enrich our communities as students, healthcare workers, educators, small business owners, and civic leaders,” Eldridge continued. “This commission will help the state better understand and address the challenges they face, while strengthening inclusion and civic participation.”

Fox News notes that Muslims make up about three percent of Massachusetts’ population. So Sen. Eldridge is aiming to allow that tiny percentage of the state’s population to have a large voice in state hiring practices and maybe even veto power of proposed legislation.

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