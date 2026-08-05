North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards announced early Wednesday morning he was dropping his re-election bid following a House Ethics Committee investigation alleged he violated House Rules related to sexual harassment and hostile workplaces.

Edwards made the announcement via social media, writing, “After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term. Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America.”

The committee said it found no evidence that Edwards engaged in sexual activity with or propositioned any of his staffers but acknowledged a “pattern of behavior would lead a reasonable observer to interpret it as such, including providing the young women with lavish and recurrent gifts, making comments regarding their appearance and dress, inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations.”

Edwards denied any wrongdoing and disagreed with the committee’s findings in a response posted by his campaign consultant.

He was elected in 2022 in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, defeating former Rep. Madison Cawthorn in that year’s Republican primary. Edwards previously served in the North Carolina General Assembly.

This year’s contest pitted Edwards against Democrat Jamie Ager, who runs a sustainable farming operation outside of the far-left liberal enclave of Asheville.

National Democrats poured resources into the Democrat’s campaign, highlighted by an endorsement and campaign visit from former Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.