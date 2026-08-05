A Socialist Washington Congressional candidate slammed one of her Democrat opponents for staying in the race and spoiling her chances at winning in Tuesday night’s election, stating, “Shame on her.”

Kshama Sawant, who previously served as member of the Seattle City Council, delivered a speech after the results of the race for Washington’s Ninth Congressional District. During Sawant’s speech she spoke about how she disagreed that people should only run campaigns that “are safe,” saying that is when the “sell out begins.”

Sawant also added that she had “warned from the very beginning” that the Democrats and Republicans would “get together.” Sawant went on to criticize her Democrat opponent, Melissa Chaudhry, for remaining in the race, pointing out that “if you add up the percentages” from the results of the election, it is clear why she was encouraged to remain in the race.

Incumbent Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) and Republican opponent Doug Basler advanced to November’s election. Smith received 36,070 votes, or 51.0 percent of the vote, while Basler received 16,842 votes, or 23.8 percent of the vote, the New York Times reported.

Sawant received 8,896 votes, or 12.6 percent of the vote, while Chaudhry received 8,083 votes or 11.4 percent of the vote.

“Even though there were two or three Republicans that usually run in this race, this time it was only one Republican who ran — to make sure the others dropped out. And, they made sure the other Democrat, Melissa Chaudhry, remained in the race,” Sawant said. “She in fact said publicly in many of her videos that the state Democratic leaders were telling her to remain in the race. She didn’t explain why, but, you know, I mean, how many guesses do we need about why?”

“And, if you add up the percentages it is clear why. The results tonight show that Melissa Chaudhry has delivered the goods for the Democratic Party. She has done her job,” Sawant continued. “Shame on her! Shame on her! Shame on Melissa Chaudhry for having done this.”

Chaudhry, a Muslim, is described as being a “constitutional advocate, published author, public servant, and proven fighter,” according to her campaign website.

Chaudhry is also described as having “worked on five continents: building regenerative food systems, farming and agriculture in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, securing $3.2M in federal funding for permanently affordable housing in King County.”