Trump Touts 40k New Jobs in Nevada, 100k Lifted off Food Stamps

President Donald Trump touted the results of his economic policies in Las Vegas on Wednesday, including 40,000 new jobs for Nevadans since his second term began.

Trump highlighted his administration’s economic wins in the Silver State and nationally while delivering remarks at Red Rock Casino.

“Here in Nevada, we’ve created over 40,000 new jobs and lifted nearly 100,000 Nevadans off of food stamps,” he said. ” And they don’t want to be on food stamps, because they’ve got new jobs. They’ve got jobs. They don’t need food stamps.”

He then noted that more Americans are working now than ever before.

“Last month, inflation dropped at the fastest rate it’s dropped in many years, and… so the biggest thing for this whole thing: more Americans are working in the United States right now than at any point in the history of our country,” he added.

“You don’t hear that. I saw polls today on television saying, ‘Donald Trump polls on the economy aren’t good.’ The economy is the greatest economy we’ve ever had by far… They’re fake polls, just like fake writers,” he added.

Trump also touted his No Tax on Tips policy, which became law through the One Big Beautiful Bill, where workers, beginning this past April, can deduct up to $25,000 of their tipped income. The policy is particularly beneficial in the Silver State, where many work as waiters, waitresses, bartenders, and in other tipped professions.

No Tax on Tips was one of several novel tax policies Trump and Congressional Republicans created in the One Big Beautiful Bill. Others include an up to $12,500 deduction for overtime pay, a tax deduction of up to $10,000 for interest paid on loans for cars assembled in the United States, and Social Security deductions for certain seniors.

One family, in which all members benefited from aspects of the One Big Beautiful Bill, joined Trump on stage. Sandra, a waitress, and her husband Brad, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer, saved thousands thanks to No Tax on Tips and overtime, while their children each have Trump Accounts, which were also established in the legislation.

“Thank you so much for all that you’ve done enacting these policies that help our family and families of millions of hardworking Americans. Thank you,” Sandra said.

“When I first moved here to this beautiful city of Las Vegas, I had three jobs working for tips. Working for tips has been my livelihood, and policies like these are truly incredible… Every dollar saved truly helps, Mr President. Thank you. And it all goes to them,” she said, referring to her children.

Sandra lifted her son to the microphone, and he said, “Thank you for my Trump account,” drawing cheers from the audience and a smile from the president.