Exclusive—RNC Chairman Joe Gruters: Creeps, Freaks, and Cousin-Kissers: The Democrats’ Midterm Ticket

Troy Jackson had kids with his cousin. James Talarico wants middle schoolers to text him after dark. Bobby Pulido downplayed child molestation. And Randy Villegas knowingly hired a pedophile to work in a school.

No, that’s not a list of weirdos on a watch list; they’re all Democrats running for Congress this cycle.

These scandal-ridden candidates are plagued by personal and professional controversies that are so grotesque that the contrast in candidate quality across the two parties could not be clearer.

Republicans are assembling a winning team, and Democrats are casting a freak show. The midterms are a choice between proven leaders and candidates who are completely detached from reality.

In Maine, Democrats first nominated Nazi-rapist Graham Platner for Senate despite a long trail of vulgar comments and disturbing behavior toward women. Democrats only abandoned him when it became clear he’d lose, handpicking another socialist candidate without a single vote being cast. In his place, the state party coronated Troy Jackson, someone with anger management issues who’s willingly in a sexual relationship with his cousin. Our candidate – Senator Susan Collins – is a steady and experienced leader who’s represented Maine so well that even those seeking to unseat her have given her credit.

In Texas, James Talarico may be the most alarming candidate in Democrats’ parade of horribles. This “trans kid lover” encouraged middle school students to read sexually explicit material, text him about it after dark, and campaigned with a surgeon who abused children. Republicans have Ken Paxton – a MAGA warrior who’s proven as state Attorney General that he will relentlessly defend Texas values against the Left’s open border and radical ideology.

In Texas and California, House candidates Bobby Pulido and Randy Villegas have enabled sexual predators and put vulnerable children at risk. These perverts have no business being anywhere near children, let alone running for public office. Their Republican counterparts – Monica De La Cruz and David Valadao – are respected leaders who will send these freaks packing.

We also can’t forget Arizona’s JoAnna Mendoza, who had a bizarre 16-day marriage in Syria, Washington’s Marie Gluesenkamp Perez who funded a “Fetish Ball,” Iowa’s Sarah Trone Garriott who officiated a Satanist wedding, and New Jersey’s Adam Hawamy who has direct ties to the 1993 World Trade Center bombings.

In Michigan, Mike Rogers is a proven legislator with real national security experience. He’s championed American manufacturing and proudly supports our law enforcement, unlike Democrat Abdul El Sayed, who will work to have ICE abolished and the police defunded.

In North Carolina, Michael Whatley is the obvious answer to fix all the wrongs Roy Cooper inflicted on the state. As governor, Cooper imposed draconian lockdowns and opened prison doors for thousands of criminals to walk free. Whatley has spent years fighting to advance President Trump’s America First agenda. He knows North Carolinians want results, not progressive experiments and empty slogans.

And in Iowa, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller Meeks are battle-tested fighters who’ve spent their time in Congress delivering real results for their constituents.

Thanks to President Trump and his political team, Republicans are heading into the midterms with strong candidates who provide clear, competent, and steady leadership.

Americans have a clear choice: Serious, competent, and commonsense Republicans, or Democrats’ collection of creeps, cousin-kissers, and communists.

Our candidates are tested. Our message is clear. Our party is united. With the American people behind our candidates, Republicans will defy history in November.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters currently serves as a Florida State Senator and has worked as a Republican Party activist and leader for the past 25 years, including as Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, and as Chairman of the RNC’s Election Integrity committee. He has been serving as RNC Chairman since August 2025.