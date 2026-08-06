A Hawaii Democrat congressional candidate is facing felony charges after allegedly getting in a beach brawl caught on camera.

The video appears to show the Democrat candidate, Kirill Basin, on the beach, going up to a group of individuals and telling one, “Put your bag away, bro. Put your bag away.”

Another individual approaches him, and he says, “I told him if he wants to go to the hospital, come here.” For a moment, tensions appeared to cool as he shook someone’s hand and they concluded it was over, but it escalated again shortly after that, with Basin screaming, “F*ck you,” to someone off camera. One of the individuals told Basin he was speaking poorly to his girl, but Basin challenged someone to a fight, making references to putting people “in the ground.”

One woman called him a “child,” leading to Basin walking up to the group wagging his finger and yelling.

“Oh. You’re going to hit women now,” a woman could be heard saying during the altercation.

As Basin walked back, another larger man, identified as Kama Homan, approached Basin, and Basin shoved him, setting off a physical altercation. Basin fell near beach chairs, and as he stumbled, he grabbed one and attempted to smack Homan with it. At that, Homan knocked Basin out. Homan approached Basin and told him to “wake up,” and when Basin did, he claimed someone was going to jail.

He eventually walked away, but then approached Homan again and continued to yell at him.

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Homan, who has martial arts training, told Hawaii News Now that he only decided to intervene because Basin was getting aggressive and violent.

“He put his hands on me and as soon as he tried to shove me, I hit him with a left and a right,” Homan said. “That’s when he stumbled and fell over the chairs.”

According to reports, Basin “allegedly told a 61-year-old man he’d shoot his wife” after the man asked Basin to turn down his music, leading to the progression of threats and anger.

Basin was arrested on two counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree. Fox News Digital reviewed the complaint, which, the outlet said, “alleged Basin threatened multiple people during the confrontation, including Homan. A second felony count specifically alleged Basin threatened Homan with a knife.”

“Homan said he recovered what he described as a 5-inch switchblade and turned it over to Maui police,” the outlet reported.

“He ended up pulling the knife out on me after the altercation and that was obviously a game changer when I knew he was off,” Homan claimed, alleging that he recovered the knife from the ocean after Basin tossed it – a claim denied by Basin’s defense.

Basin’s bail has been set to $1 million.

According to Hawaii News Now, “…Basin has a history of arrests for assault and property damage. He allegedly brandished a gun during an argument with county workers in May.”