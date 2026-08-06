Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) is putting another $1 million of his own money into his reelection campaign as he pushes ahead despite domestic abuse allegations.

The Ohio Republican said he will loan his campaign the money in two $500,000 installments, saying he remains committed to staying in the race, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“I am in this for the long haul,” Miller said. “I know there are some people that are concerned about my ability to win this race right now, but I don’t share that.”

The move gives Miller a larger financial edge over Democrat Brian Poindexter. Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno publicly urged Miller, his former son-in-law, to resign and drop his reelection bid. Other Republicans have since echoed Moreno’s call.

His ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accused Miller in court filings and police reports of physically abusing her during their marriage, including claims that he threw hot water at her and pointed a gun at her head. She also alleged their young daughter’s collarbone was broken while the child was in Miller’s care.

Miller has denied the claims, saying no court or government agency has substantiated accusations that he abused his former wife or daughter.

Ohio election officials say Miller has until Monday to withdraw and be replaced on the November ballot. After that deadline, his name will remain on the ballot.

President Donald Trump has not publicly called for Miller to end his campaign. However, Trump reportedly warned Miller during a phone call this week that winning reelection would be difficult. According to reports, Trump has also privately told advisers he believes Miller should step aside.

Miller is running against Poindexter, a union ironworker who led Miller by 14 points in a recent poll.